Nearly 1,000 community members support 3-year-old fighting tumor

When members of the St. John Valley community learned that 3-year-old Makenna Pelletier needs help fighting an inoperable brain stem glioma, they answered the call.

FORT KENT, Maine — When members of the St. John Valley community learned that 3-year-old Makenna Pelletier needs help fighting an inoperable brain stem glioma, they answered the call. Parked cars lined both sides of Pine Street from the Fort Kent Senior Center to Frenchville Road for several hours on Sunday as guests attended a spaghetti luncheon to raise money for Makenna’s uncovered medical expenses and weekly trips to Bangor for chemotherapy treatments.



Wearing a Minnie Mouse patterned dress, with purple ribbons in her long curled brown hair and flashing a wide smile, Makenna’s illness was not immediately evident to those attending the party in her honor, though she displays a slight limp as a result of the tumor.

Supporters bought 953 tickets for the spaghetti fundraiser for Makenna, who attends regular occupational therapy and physical therapy sessions as well as undergoing chemotherapy. The tumor cannot be removed, but the chemo treatments so far are working to shrink it.

All four of youngster’s grandparents — Phil and Glenna Guerrette, and Rodney and Diane Pelletier — helped to organize and worked at the spaghetti fundraiser. In addition, both of her living great-grandparents, Stella Ouellette and Fernande Pelletier, attended the benefit.

“Oh my God it’s overwhelming, unbelievable. It started at 10 a.m. and it did not stop,” Rodney Pelletier said on Sunday. “We probably served 800 people. Local businesses sent in donations. It’s just amazing to see a small community come together like this.”

Makenna is the only child of Chad and Danielle Pelletier. Both parents work full-time — Chad for the Fort Kent Public Works Department and Danielle as a medical assistant at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent.

“It’s very overwhelming. It turned out wonderfully,” Danielle Pelletier said at the fundraiser. ‘We weren’t expecting this many people.”

Beginning on Saturday, friends and family of Makenna prepared 16 roasters of sauce and 100 pounds of spaghetti, according to Rodney Pelletier. Then with such a large turnout for Sunday’s luncheon, organizers found themselves returning to the grocery store to buy an additional 30 pounds of pasta.

Neighbors, friends and relatives donated an assortment of desserts including cakes, cookies and bars.

This is not the first time the Pelletier family has been at the receiving end of such community support. Chad and Danielle were engaged to be married when they lost everything in a Main Street fire that destroyed Nadeau’s House of Furniture and their apartment five years ago. The couple has not forgotten the support they received at that time, before Makenna was even born.

“Generous donations and selfless acts of kindness from the community quickly helped us get back on our feet,” Chad Pelletier said. “It was a difficult time in our lives, but it made us appreciate the community we live in and the great people who live here.”

The community’s support for Makenna reinforced the family’s appreciation for the small and close-knit region in which they live.

“When one of their own is down and out they do pretty good at helping out,” Danielle Pelletier said. “There will never be enough thanks in the world.”

Among those attending Saturday’s spaghetti feed were Chad Cyr, his wife Melissa, and their children Emma, 9, and Austin, 4, of Fort Kent.

“We’re just trying to help a local family who’s going through a hard time and support them in any way we can. When you have children, the number-one concern is that they’re healthy,” Chad Cyr said. “Your heart bleeds when something like this happens to somebody’s child.”

Emma Cyr said she too wants to support Makenna.

“Because she’s sick. She needs help from other people and money so she can go to the hospital and they can help her,” she said.

Steve Page, a former Frenchville resident now residing in Milford, donated photographs he took for an auction at the fundraiser. All of the proceeds benefitted Makenna.

The benefit also raised money for Makenna through a 50/50 cash raffle and raffle of items donated by local businesses and individuals. Prizes included a chainsaw from Mike’s and Sons in Fort Kent and a handmade porch swing by Jackie Beaulieu.

Others who donated items for raffling were: Long Lake Sporting Club, Pelletier Florist, Lake Road Grocery, Albert’s Jewelry, Fort Kent Powersports, China Garden, Jim’s Corner Store, Inn of Acadia, Dead River Company, Mill Bridge Restaurant, Long Lake Motor Inn, Salon De La Vie, Valerie Robbins, Bouchard Family Farms, Denise Saucier, Studio 2002, Corriveau Hilltop Blossoms, and Big Rick’s.

Donations on behalf of Makenna can be sent to her paternal grandparents: Rodney and Diane Pelletier, 27 Thibeault Road, New Canada, Maine, 04743.

For more information call (207) 834-5807 or (207) 543-6960.