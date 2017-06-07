Selectmen and Town Manger Ryan E. Pelletier talk prior to the start of the regular board meeting on Tuesday, June 6. Meeting are, from left, Jamie Voisine, Pelletier, John Ezzy, Dan Collins and Yvon Dube. (Don Eno | SJVT/FhF)

Beleaguered council chairman resigns from Frenchville board of selectmen

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — With less than a year remaining in his first term and a week before a petition-initiated referendum vote to remove him from the Board of Selectmen, Chairman John Ezzy resigned Tuesday.



Citing health and emotional concerns related to a year-long dispute regarding a road project, Ezzy told fellow board members during the public comment period of their meeting that he was “giving up.”

“I have become the target of much scrutiny regarding the fate of Pelletier Avenue on which I have a home,” said Ezzy, reading from a prepared statement. “The issue here is one of political retribution, against me personally, for having gone against the establishment.”

The four other selectmen, Craig Lawrence, Jamie Voisine, Yvon Dube and Dan Collins sat in silence as Ezzy spoke.

Ezzy, who was elected to the board in March 2015, made clear that he was making the statement and sharing his opinions as a private citizen and not as a member of the board, something that Collins requested be made explicit.

All four selectmen later said there was no need for him to resign but they voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective immediately.

Ezzy’s vacant seat on the board will be filled at next year’s election in March, unless selectmen call a special election before then.

Members elected Lawrence as chairman and Collins as vice chair, Tuesday. The election of officers was on the meeting agenda and would have occurred regardless of Ezzy’s resignation.

For more than year, Pelletier Avenue has been at the center of controversy over proposed improvements and paving by public works, and over whether a roughly three-quarter mile section is privately or publicly owned.

Bruce Ouellette and his family, who own property along the road, including across the road from the Ezzy’s home, have claimed that the disputed section of road is owned by them and that no repair work should be done on it without their permission or an agreement reached with the town on an easement. The Ouellettes have filed a civil lawsuit against the town regarding the matter. A hearing on the suit is set for June 22 in Caribou Superior Court.

In 2016, voters approved a road repair projects around town, including upgrades and paving of Pelletier Avenue. Due to the dispute, however, the only work not completed last year was to the last stretch of Pelletier Avene that the Ezzy’s live on.

Some residents have claimed that Ezzy has a conflict of interest in being on the board while pursuing an upgrade of the road he lives on. Others also claim that he misled voters about whether the town owned the road or had the proper easements before residents approved the initial project.

The controversy led to another citizen-initiated petition resulting in residents also being asked next week to vote on whether to cease any future expenditure of town funds on the maintenance of Pelletier Avenue. That vote will take place at a special town meeting on Monday, June 12.

“I’m hoping that with my resignation that they will be reasonable and not punish my neighbors by closing the road as is proposed,” Ezzy told selectmen Tuesday night.

Last month, a group of residents gathered enough petition signatures to force a recall vote of Ezzy. That vote is set to take place, Tuesday, June 13.

It is not immediately clear if that ballot question will be withdrawn, now that Ezzy has resigned. Town Manager Ryan E. Pelletier said Wednesday that he was trying to find out from the Maine Municipal Association whether the recall question can be removed.

Ezzy contended Tuesday night that a group of residents has turned his life “upside down,” in their attempt to use the Pelletier Avenue issue against him.

Ezzy said that those residents even convinced Ouellette to dig up the road last October in an attempt to disrupt the road work in front of his home.

“Wrong sir,” responded Ouellette, who was one of only a few residents in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. Ouellette denied collaborating with others against Ezzy.

A grand jury indicted Ouellette in February on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and obstructing government administration when he allegedly assaulted a passerby who had stopped to question Ouellette as to why he was digging up a portion of Pelletier Avenue.

Ezzy added Tuesday that he has “been continually and erroneously accused of conflict of interest. I can honestly say that I have never looked at the land that we own along Pelletier Ave as income producing property.”

The board chairman had previously told the board that his personal attorney saw no conflict of interest. But in December, the board voted to require Ezzy to abstain from taking part in future discussions or voting on legal matters pertaining to the road project, due to his appearing to have a conflict of interest.

Ezzy also said that his decision to step down was made prior to the petition being submitted to remove him from the board. “I didn’t want to ask voters to decide (on the recall), when I had already decided to leave,” Ezzy said.

“I really wish you would reconsider,” vice chair Collins said following Ezzy’s remarks. “The road should not be the reason to resign.”

Lawrence and Dube, who have most often been at odds with Ezzy regarding the Pelletier Avenue issue, seconded Collins’ remarks, saying they had no issues with Ezzy’s other work as a selectman.

Ezzy thanked his former colleagues for their remarks but said his decision was made “weeks ago,” and he would not reconsider.

“I close this chapter,” he said, “and hope that Frenchville’s future is brighter than this past year.”