Frenchville selectmen, from right, Craig Lawrence, Yvon Dube and Dan Collins discuss with Town Manager Ryan E. Pelletier, how to proceed with a new Pelletier Avenue petition during a meeting, Tuesday, May 16. (Don Eno | SJVT/FhF)

Board rejects Ezzy petition asking voters to continue funding approved road work

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — Selectmen rejected a petition Tuesday that was submitted last week by John Ezzy, who sought a special town meeting to have residents vote on whether to finish a controversial road project on Pelletier Avenue.

Ezzy, who currently serves as chairman of the board of selectmen, lives in one of the three homes on the section of road in question.

Citing a technicality with the wording in Ezzy’s petition, which specified a June 13 date for the requested special town meeting, board member Craig Lawrence moved to reject it. All four members present, Lawrence, Jamie Voisine, Yvon Dube and Dan Collins voted in favor. Ezzy was not present at the meeting.

The petition was in opposition to another one submitted by some residents in April to have voters decide whether to stop using any town funds to repair or maintain the road. That proposal would essentially force the town to abandon the road.

“This is unexplored territory,” for the town of Frenchville, Collins commented on the competing petitions.

June 13 already had been scheduled as an election day in Frenchville, when voters will cast ballots between 8 a..m. and 8 p.m. on a statewide bond issue and the MSAD 33 school budget. In addition, selectmen previously chose to have residents vote that day on yet another citizen initiated question on whether or not to recall and invalidate Ezzy’s election to the board.

Town Manager Ryan E. Pelletier and town clerk Dana Ayotte told board members Tuesday that staffers with the Maine Municipal Association advised against holding a town meeting on the same day as an all-day election.

Pelletier said it was not advisable to schedule both at the same time, although technically it would not be illegal.

Selectmen agreed that having a special town meeting either before the polls opened at 8 a.m. or after they closed at 8 p.m. on June 13 would be problematic for the clerk to coordinate and would be unlikely to draw many voters.

More than 70 people signed Ezzy’s petition, although Ayotte was only able to validate 63 of them, which was still more than the minimum of 51 that was needed to be considered.

“On the face of it the (Ezzy) petition is valid,” Collins said during the discussion. “The language is good and the signatures are alright.”

Prior to the meeting, Ezzy told Pelletier that it would be acceptable to vote on his proposal on June 12 instead of June 13, according to an email from Ezzy.

But speaking by phone Wednesday, Pelletier said selectman are not allowed that sort of latitude when it comes to specific petition language.

“You can’t change the date if it’s written in there,” the town manager said. “We have rejected other petitions for the same kinds of technical reasons.”

Complicating matters, the competing petition concerning Pelletier Avenue also had requested that the question be dealt with at a special town meeting. Unlike Ezzy’s petition, however, that first petition did not specify a date on which voting should take place.

Two weeks ago, selectmen scheduled a townwide vote on that petition for June 13. On Tuesday, however, they changed their action to instead hold a special town meeting to consider it at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 12, at the Frenchville Community Center.

In an email to the St. John Valley Times Wednesday, Ezzy expressed frustration with the board, which he said seemed to be going against the “legal directive” of a March 2016 town meeting.

At that gathering, residents had approved a number of road improvement projects, including upgrades and paving of the section of Pelletier Avenue in question. Contractors were able to complete the work on all of the approved roads last year except for the portion of Pelletier Avenue after ownership of the particular section was questioned. Since that time, the town has ceased doing work on the road pending a court resolution of the ownership issue.

Ezzy maintains that the road is a public way and has functioned as one for many decades. “If the people of the town really don’t want Pelletier Avenue,” Ezzy said in his email to the Valley Times, “they should not have given building permits to three residents.”

Ezzy added that he is not planning to circulate a new petition prior to the June 12 meeting.

In his petition, Ezzy sought to ask voters to instruct selectpersons to “borrow additional funds, under the authority granted at the March 22, 2016, town meeting, needed to complete the project not to exceed the amount previously authorized.”

Pelletier confirmed Tuesday night that the proposal outlined in Ezzy’s petition would likely cost Frenchville taxpayers more money. Lawrence pointed out that Ezzy had previously stated the road project would not raise taxes.

Legal and consulting fees associated with the road project have whittled away at the available funds, Pelletier said, adding that there is no longer enough money to complete road repairs and apply asphalt to the section of road. More money would need to be borrowed.

Collins said he would prefer all petitions and referendum questions on the matter be dropped until the status of the road is resolved by the courts.

Bruce Ouellette and his family contend that the road is on their land and has always been used as a seasonal road for access to farmland and for limited public use. Ouellette, who was at Tuesday’s meeting, said his family has no issue with public access to the road and is willing to discuss an easement. However, he said they are not interested in having the road paved and further contends that officials never followed up with the family regarding an easement.

“Pelletier Road is open,” Ouellette said during the meeting’s opening public comment period on Tuesday. “People don’t need to move out of their homes,” he said, referring to comments made by Ezzy’s wife Anne at the last board meeting, when she questioned Ouellette’s mother as to why the family wanted to close the road and force people out of their homes.

“The road is open and will remain open. We want to let the people of the St. John Valley know that,” said Ouellette. “We realize it’s a shortcut for people. We just ask that people respect the property.”

When used as a shortcut from Main Street Madawaska to Starbarn Avenue in Frenchville, the road saves approximately six miles of travel. It also allows residents in the area easier access to Long Lake.

An average of 200 cars a day travel Pelletier Avenue, Ezzy stated at a meeting a year ago.

If residents vote to continue maintenance of the road and the courts decide it is a private road, Ouellette said he would negotiate with the town on an easement. If the courts rule the road is public way, Ouellette conceded there would be nothing he could do at that point.