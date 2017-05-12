Madawaska town manager announces resignation

Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier has announced his resignation indicating that he will be leaving office in late June to take another job.

A “professional opportunity” led to his decision, Pelletier said in a press release issued Friday. He added that he had agreed to not disclose any information about his new job until it can be announced publicly by the “entity” hiring him.

A formal announcement is expected to be made next week as to where he will be going.

Pelletier, who has been Madawaska town manager since 2015, said he informed the Board of Selectmen Thursday night and then told town employees Friday morning. The release indicates that he intends to submit a formal letter of resignation at the board’s May 22 meeting.

Before taking the post in Madawaska, Pelletier worked for the Northern Maine Development Commission for five years as their director of economic and workforce development. Before that he was the town manager of St. Agatha, where he still lives, for 11 years.

The native of St. Francis started his career in 1998 serving one year as the town manager of Wallagrass. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and undergraduate degrees in political science and business management.

In 2006, Pelletier was elected president of the Maine Municipal Association, the statewide organization representing Maine’s towns and cities.