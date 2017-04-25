Family helping toddler fight brain tumor

Rodney Pelletier’s only grandchild, 3-year-old Makenna Pelletier, likes to create arts and crafts when her Papa stops by her South Perley Brook home.

FORT KENT, Maine — Rodney Pelletier’s only grandchild, 3-year-old Makenna Pelletier, likes to create arts and crafts when her Papa stops by her South Perley Brook home.



“Every time I go there she takes out her Play-Doh and she likes to play Play-Doh with me,” Rodney said.

An outgoing and creative little girl, Makenna likes to stage birthday parties involving her dolls and her dog, Walter. She is also battling an inoperable glioma, a tumor which has invaded her developing brain stem.

Rodney said, when doctors diagnosed Makenna with the tumor, the news devastated him.

“That was like, unbelievable. It’s a nightmare when you first hear the news,” he said. “I’d switch places with her in a minute. It’s not something — you wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Weekly chemotherapy treatments to shrink Makenna’s tumor do not stop the little girl from playing, although they do slow her down sometimes.

“She’s just a bundle of joy. She’s usually very happy, but when she has chemo it usually brings her down a bit. But overall she’s like a happy kid,” her grandfather said.

Makenna also attends physical therapy to help her walk with a foot drop and occupational therapy to enhance her fine motor skills and improve her physical endurance.

Makenna’s parents, Chad and Danielle Pelletier both work full-time, Chad for the Town of Fort Kent Public Works Department and Danielle as a medical assistant at Northern Maine Medical Center.

Despite having health insurance, the family is responsible for medical fees ranging from $500 to $600 per month just in co-pays.

They must also meet travel expenses to bring Makenna to her treatment program.

Rodney, 59, is the town manager of New Canada and a warranty administrator at Daigle & Houghton in Fort Kent. He has organized a spaghetti fundraiser to help Makenna’s parents with mounting medical expenses.

“They have to travel to Bangor once a week, because it’s the only place they have a pediatric oncologist. So there’s a lot of expenses involved with driving down to Bangor, and, even though they have insurance, you know how insurance works; it doesn’t pay everything,” Rodney said.

The benefit meal will include spaghetti, coleslaw, buns, and desserts. There will also be several raffles including one for a homemade wooden swing and another for a chainsaw which Mike’s and Son’s donated, as well as various gift cards and other merchandise.

The Makenna Pelletier Spaghetti Benefit Supper will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Fort Kent Senior Citizen Center. The cost of the meal is $10 per person and it will also be available for takeout.

Chad Pelletier said he is thankful for the loving friends and family surrounding he and his loved ones at this challenging time. “We are so thankful for all the support we’ve received from the community. We are blessed to live in an area where the community rallies together to help someone in need. We appreciate it so much,” he said.