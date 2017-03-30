Madawaska selectmen, from left, Brian Thibeault, Don Chasse, and Denise Duperre cast their votes during a February meeting. At far right is Sarah Pelletier, board secretary. (Don Eno | SJVT/FhF)

Board proposes vesting local legislative power in a new town council

Selectmen are seeking public feedback on a proposed ordinance to change the local form of government to a town council format.

Town Manager Ryan D. Pelleter described the proposed changes as “moderate” rather than substantial. Currently, the town is governed through a board of selectmen and town meeting format, with the town manager overseeing administrative duties.

Pelletier said by phone Wednesday, March 29 that voters will get the final say and that selectmen are seeking public feedback on the ordinance for the “Creation, Authority and Duties of a Madawaska Town Council” during a public hearing, at 5:15 p.m., Monday, April 3, in the Madawaska Town Office Council Chambers.

Following the public hearing, selectmen may choose to advance the ordinance as written to the next annual town meeting, which normally takes place in June. Selectmen also may choose to withdraw the proposal before the annual town meeting.

With a board of selectmen format, much of the legislative duties, or adoption of ordinances, is in the hands of the voters at each annual town meeting and any special town meeting during the year. State law does give selectmen authority to directly adopt some ordinances, such as those relating to general assistance, and to traffic and parking laws.

“Selectmen have limited authority to adopt ordinances,” Pelletier said.

With a town council format, council members have broader authority to adopt local ordinances. In either case, the board or council is still required to follow a public notification and public hearing process, as required by state law.

The proposed ordinance reads, in part, “All legislative powers of the Town, except budget adoption, or those powers expressly prohibited by local ordinance or State Law shall be vested in the council. The council shall have legislative power to adopt ordinances, policies and resolutions as they deem appropriate and in the best interest of the council and Town following any provisions contained with State Law regarding public notice and hearing requirements to the general public.”

Speaking Thursday, Pelletier said the wording of that section may be adjusted to more accurately reflect the limited scope of powers the new council would have.

“Essentially, the council would not be given any more authority than they have now,” Pelletier said, adding that the proposal is more a change in name.

The selectmen, town meeting and town manager format, which Madawaska currently has in place, is used by more than 130 communities in Maine, according to the Maine Municipal Association.

Fort Kent utilizes a town council, town meeting and town manager format, making it one of less than 100 in the state doing so, according to MMA. In Fort Kent, other than zoning ordinances, many ordinances may be approved directly by members on the town council, after the required public hearing process.

Pelletier said the changes would give the Madawaska’s elected officials “more flexibility when it comes to making decisions about complex issues.”

“It will also provide for a more efficient and expedited process and would ultimately save taxpayers money,” Pelletier said. “You wouldn’t need to hold town meetings and referendums every time you want to make changes to an existing ordinance.”

The proposed ordinance also clearly prohibits councilors from holding “any other town elected or appointed office or town employment during the term of office.” Pelletier said this has been a “gray area” in past cases around the state. The intent of this section, he said, was to avoid ambiguities in the future.

This proposed change in town government comes just a month after selectmen tabled an effort to restart the Town Charter Commission. That group was to have met to develop recommendations for the creation of a charter which would have spelled out the specifics of town government.

In June of last year, Madawaska residents had approved the creation of the charter. However, due to scheduling errors in the voting process and other technical errors, the process would have needed to start again.

In November, six individuals, Richard Cayer, Beverly Madore, Brenda Theriault, David Morin, Vincent Frallicciardi and Brian Bouley, were elected to serve on the commission, and Peter Clavette, Andrew Dube and Elaine Clavette were appointed by selectmen to serve.

Cayer, however, expressed concern Wednesday that disbanding the charter commission and proposing the new ordinance is a power grab by the selectmen.

“It’s outrageous,” Cayer said about the proposal to change from a board of selectmen to a town council. “It’s just more corruption.”

Cayer, who has pending litigation against the town and who has had numerous legal disputes with Madawaska in the past, also believes the removal of the charter commission was illegal and paved the way for this new ordinance.

“This is serious stuff,” Cayer added, referring to changing the structure of town government. “People need to understand what’s going on.”

Pelletier said Cayer and other citizens would have further opportunity to voice concerns at the Monday, April 3 hearing. Cayer’s concern is that not enough people will attend the hearing and that the information supplied by the board and Pelletier will be inadequate and misleading.

“Ultimately, any change in the form of government will have to be approved by the voters at the town meeting,” Pelletier said.

Copies of the proposed ordinance are available from the town clerk.