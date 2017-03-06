Underage party leads to homeowner charges

Police charged Allen Baron, 59, of St. David with allowing minors to possess or consume alcohol following an anonymous report of an underage drinking party in the early morning of Saturday.

Trooper Matt Curtin of the Maine State Police responded to a residence on Baie Creuse Road where a gathering was taking place. Curtin was able to speak with people at the residence and determined through a portable breath test device that at least four minors from the surrounding area had been drinking at the residence.

The four minors, whose names were not released, were charged for possession of alcohol. A fifth minor, who arrived at the residence while Curtin was present, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence and violating conditions of release.

Police are still in the process of conducting interviews and speaking with parents of the minors. Anyone with information about this underage drinking party or others like it is encouraged to call the Maine State Police at 532-5400.