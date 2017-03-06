Martin Massicotte crossed the finish line just before 9 p.m., Sunday, earning his eighth Can-Am Crown 250-mile victory. Coming in second place was Andre Longchamps of Pont Rouge, Quebec just a half hour behind Massicotte. Denis Tremblay’s team crossed the finish 16 minutes after Longchamps, making this year’s top three spots among the tightest in Can-Am history. Greeting Massicotte at the finish line are his wife and son, Marie-Josee and Etienne. (Fiddlehead Focus/SJVT photo/Don Eno)

Defending Can-Am champ Massicotte makes it four straight titles (updated 10 p.m., Sunday, March 5)

Finicky winter weather did little to dampen the enthusiasm of organizers, racers and spectators at this year’s Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Races, which kicked off Saturday morning, March 4.

FORT KENT, Maine — Martin Massicotte crossed the finish line just before 9 p.m., Sunday, earning his eighth Can-Am Crown 250-mile victory. Coming in second place was Andre Longchamps of Pont Rouge, Quebec just a half hour behind Massicotte.

Denis Tremblay’s team crossed the finish 16 minutes after Longchamps, making this year’s top three spots among the tightest in Can-Am history.

The bitter cold at the start of the race Saturday morning had left by the time the first finishers of the 250 race crossed the finish line at Lonesome Pine Trails, and temperatures were hovering near a relatively balmy 10 F.

As of Sunday evening, Marie-Eve Drouin and Carl Routhier were the only two mushers to have dropped from this year’s 250-mile race.

Massicotte, who lives in St-Tite, Quebec, is no stranger to the Can-Am and no stranger to Luann and Kevin Ouellette of Fort Kent, who have hosted the Quebecois musher for 13 years.

“He looked like he was ready this year,” Luann Ouellette said as she and husband waited inside the ski lodge for their Canadian friend to finish.

“He thought it would be against his old-time buddies again,” Kevin Ouellette said, referring to Tremblay and Longchamps.

Finicky winter weather did little to dampen the enthusiasm of organizers, racers and spectators at this year’s Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Races, which kicked off Saturday morning, March 4. This is the 25th year the northern Maine town has played host to the rugged mushing event, which temporarily transforms downtown Fort Kent into combination carnival and dog racing track.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday the leaderboard at Can-Am HQ showed that defending Can-Am 250-mile champ Massicotte had already arrived at the Allagash checkpoint just before noon, only minutes ahead of Andrea Longchamps. Third-place racer Denis Tremblay drove into Allagash a half hour later.

Officials said the temperatures are ideal for the dogs and the race trails are fast, and they expect the battle between the top three mushers to be a tough one.

A total of 14 mushers registered to take part in this year’s 250-mile race. The most mushers in the long race in recent years was 22 in 2011. That year only six teams finished the race due to a soaking rain followed by more than a foot of wet snow.

Bruce Langmaid of Kearney, Ontario took the top spot in the Can-Am 100, coming in with a time of just under eight hours, early Saturday evening. Langmaid is a veteran of nearly a dozen Can-Am 250 races, having won that event in 2003 and ‘04.

The race for second place in the 100-miler was a close one. Sylvain Robillard of Saint-Gabriel De Brandon, Quebec finished just four minutes better than third-place finisher Eric Chagnon of Parent, Quebec. Chagnon also finished third in 2013 in the 60-mile race.

Ed Clifford of Raymond, New Hampshire, finished first in this year’s Can-Am 30-miler race in 2:23.26. This was Clifford’s first 30-mile Fort Kent race since he first entered in the 1998 Can-Am.

Christine Richardson of Canaan, New Hampshire, came in second place with a time of 2:32.20. Eric Dore-DeLisle of Mont-Laurier, Quebec was the third-place fisher, with a time of 2:34.21.

Mushers crossing the finish line at Lonesome Pine Trails upon completing the Pepsi Bottling/Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Can-Am Crown 30-mile race described a hard and fast course.

“It was hard and had a lot of mountains,” said fifth-place finisher and first-time Can-Am musher Etienne Massicotte of Saint-Tite, Quebec.

Daniel Coutu of Windsor, Quebec, who finished 10th in the race, said that despite falling on his side on the course, he will return to Can-Am next year. “With a new team,” he said.

Trail conditions concerned organizers in the week leading up to this year’s Can-Am races due to unseasonably warm weather. Volunteers were making adjustments to the course, including rerouting, the night before and into the early morning hours before the race. The soft snow and melting stream ice reverted back to a frozen landscape, however, when temperatures dropped 20 degrees, down to 13 F and wind chill values dipped as low as -8 on Friday.

Morning temperatures at the start were still below zero on the Fahrenheit scale with a blustery and frigid wind chill. Such cold weather challenged mushers and spectators alike, although the sled dogs took it in stride, and seemed to relish an opportunity to finally break free of kennels and the staging area.

“No mushers have complained about the cold weather,” said Can-Am Central Coordinator Frances LaBrie. “But, some are saying the trails are a bit rough.”

Due to water holes, exposed muddy roads and other potential trail hazards, race organizers had to reroute portions of the 250-mile race. This has resulted in a 209-mile race course, officials said. This is still an Iditarod qualifying distance, however.

In 2015 Massicotte crossed the finish line with a running race time of 28:57:47. That time, one of the fastest ever at the 250, was the veteran musher’s second victory in his current streak of three wins in Fort Kent.

Local musher Amy Dionne of St. David left Fort Kent Saturday morning in her third consecutive 250-mile race. The St. John Valley native is a veteran of five previous 30- and 60-mile Can-Am races, as well as races in other parts of the U.S.

“It’s all about the dogs,” Dionne said the day before the race.

The thaw and refreezing of the snow on the course this year makes for a fast surface, but also one that can present problems for the dogs’ feet.

“These icy conditions can be hard on the dogs,” said Hoff.

Jeffrey McRobbie of Wayne was back in Fort Kent as a spectator, a year after being struck by a snowmobile during the Can-Am 30-mile race.

“I’m just here to check out the race this year,” McRobbie said. “But, I’ll be back next year.”

Fans can watch the races unfold at https://can-am-crown.net/. Organizers have separate leaders boards for the races, and a software system that estimates the pace and tracks each musher on the course.

Can-Am headquarters and the finish line are located at Lonesome Pine Trails ski area, just off of West Main Street in Fort Kent.