Luc Gaudreau of St-Denis de Brompton, Quebec, heads out on Saturday morning as he urges his dogs down Main Street in Fort Kent. The veteran musher is guiding one of the first teams running the Willard Jalbert, Jr. Can-Am Crown 100, one of three grueling races occurring in Fort Kent the first weekend of March. (SJVT/FhF photo | Don Eno)

CanAm sled dog races off to chilly start

FORT KENT, Maine – Finicky winter weather did little to dampen the enthusiasm of organizers, racers and spectators at this year’s Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Races, which kicked off Saturday morning, March 4. This is the 25th year the northern Maine town has played host to the rugged mushing event, which temporarily transforms downtown Fort Kent into combination carnival and dog racing track.

Trail conditions concerned organizers in the week leading up to this year’s Can-Am races due to unseasonably warm weather. That changed however, the day before, when temperatures dropped 20 degrees, down to 13 F and wind chill values dipped as low as -8 on Friday.

Morning temperatures at the start were still below zero on the Fahrenheit scale with a blustery and frigid wind chill. Such cold weather challenged mushers and spectators alike, although the sled dogs took it in stride, and seemed to relish an opportunity to finally break free of kennels and the staging area.

Starting with the 100-miler race, MC Alain Ouellette introduced each team as it went into the starting gate. After a 10 second countdown, the team would launch itself down Main Street as the crowd cheered on the athletes, both two-legged and four-legged.

As results develop in the races across Saturday and the weekend, Fiddlehead Focus will provide ongoing details. Return frequently to discover images and stories of this world renowned race.