Officer Connor Lapierre of the Fort Kent Police Department mans a roadblock on Aroostook Road as three law enforcement agencies respond to an incident in a residence there on Friday, February 24.(Fiddlehead Focus/SJVT photo/Jessica Potila)

Police block off Route 11 in Ft. Kent

FORT KENT, Maine -- Police have blocked off a section of Route 11 just south of Fort Kent on Friday evening at approximately 6 p.m.

There is a large number of law enforcement vehicles in the area.

Police are not allowing vehicles to pass, and commuters should avoid the area.

There are few details, but Fiddlehead Focus has a reporter on the scene, and will provide more information as it becomes available.