This storage building at the Frenchville Town Office collapsed sometime overnight, between Thursday and Friday, Feb, 23 and 24. There were no injuries, although several pieces of town equipment were damaged. (Contributed photo)

February thaw leads to roof collapse, damaged deck

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — Heavy snow, ladened with meltwater and some overnight rain, appears to have caused the collapse of a metal storage building at the Frenchville town office. According to Town Clerk Dana Ayotte, the roof caved in sometime during the night between Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24, 2017.

Public Works employee Chad Ouellette was the first to notice it when he arrived for work early Friday morning. There were no injuries, according to Ayotte.

The Quonset hut-style building is insured and an adjuster is expected to go to the site Friday to examine the structural damage. Once the remains of the building are removed another adjustor will look at the damaged equipment that was inside.

Inside the building, located behind the town office were a spare dump truck, grader, trailer, lawn mower, sweeper and trailer generator, according to Ayotte.

Following the collapse, Public Works Director Eric Blanchette examined the roofs of the town office itself and the large nearby town garage and found that they did not appear to be in danger of collapsing, Ayotte said. Town officials had the electricity to the collapsed building shut off.

The demolished storage building had originally been built and used at the former Loring Air Force Base, according to Ayotte.

Frenchville’s two regular plow trucks are stored in a separate building, said Ayotte, and officials do not expect any delays to ongoing road maintenance work because of the cave-in.

In Madawaska, a buildup of ice and warming temperatures, appears to have caused the collapse of a side porch at Big Rick’s Burgers & Wings/The County Connection, located on the corner of Main Street and Bridge Avenue, also overnight Thursday.

At some point after the eatery closed, large chunks of ice apparently slid off the building’s roof and brought down a small deck on the Bridge Avenue side. The space is not used in the winter months, said owner Ricky Nadeau.

There were no injuries reported, according to Nadeau, who added, the building is insured and he plans on building a new deck.

According to Nadeau, the porch was constructed to hold the weight of a crowd of people, but that the impact of such a heavy weight from such a height caused the partial collapse.