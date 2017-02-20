The Madawasaka Fire Department responded to a propane leak at this Family Dollar store in Madawaska, Saturday, Feb. 18. (Contributed photo)

Firefighters respond to second propane leak in a week

MADAWASKA, Maine – People were evacuated from the Family Dollar store in Madawaska, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 following a suspected propane gas leak.

According to Madawaska Fire Chief James Soucy, no injuries were reported.

The fire department’s hazardous materials response unit was dispatched. Using a gas detection meter, firefighters recorded “very, very high levels” of gas inside the building, Soucy said Monday morning.



This was the second time in a week firefighters responded to a propane leak. On Feb. 15 a suspected propane leak forced the evacuation of a condo unit on 19th Avenue.

Soucy said the leak at Family Dollar appeared to be caused by heavy snow covering regulators and damaging pipes or fittings at the exterior tanks. The chief was expecting Dead River Company technicians to work with store officials and look over the system to make any repairs.

HazMat team members and firefighters shut off the gas supply and ventilated the building Saturday night, and cleaned out snow from around the tanks.

“The biggest problem is people not clearing the snow,” Soucy said. “We’ve had a lot of heavy snow this season.” Soucy said that snow and ice can bend pipes and plug regulators, which may cause the heating system to malfunction.

Members of the Madawaska ambulance and police departments also responded to the scene. Firefighters completed ventilating the store within two hours, Soucy said.

According to the fire chief and Family Dollar officials, the store is open for business, although the heating system remains offline until complete repairs can be made.