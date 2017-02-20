Terry "Joe" McKenna has been named Division Commander for the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office law enforcement unit. He previously served as Houlton's chief of police. (Courtesy of Aroostook County Sheriffs Office)

Former Houlton police chief McKenna to join Sheriff’s Office

HOULTON, Maine – A familiar face has joined the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office as Houlton’s former police chief Terry “Joe” McKenna has joined Sheriff Darrell Crandall’s staff.

McKenna was hired as the new Division commander for the ACSO’s law enforcement unit, which consists of regional patrols and a detective unit. He will have the rank of captain and be responsible for a staff of 11 deputies and all managerial duties associated with law enforcement operations for Aroostook County.

He replaces Ross McQuade, who resigned from the position in January. He officially begins his new position on Saturday, March 4.

McKenna served as Houlton’s police chief from Jan. 3, 2014 until Aug. 5, 2016, when he resigned from the position citing an inability to work with Houlton’s town manager.

“What’s interesting is that I was on the panel that hired Joe to be the police chief for Houlton,” Crandall said. “I didn’t know him prior to that. We got along very well right from the beginning. Our leadership styles are very similar and we have a similar background in that we both started as deputy sheriffs.”

McKenna was a 38-year veteran of law enforcement and resided in Winter Garden, Florida, before coming to Houlton. At the time of his hiring, he was retired from full-time work in law enforcement, but did some reserve work.

He was deputy sheriff/commander of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office from August 1981 to January 2006. From January 2006 to October 2009 he transitioned to a reserve deputy sheriff role with the same agency and from November 2009 until he took the post in Houlton, he served as a reserve lieutenant/law enforcement officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“I have a really good working relationship with most of the staff at the Sheriff’s Office,” McKenna said. “It seems like an easy fit. The staff go out and do their job. We have a big area to cover but there is not a lot of turmoil.”

McKenna said he was approached by Crandall back in January to see if he was interested in the position. At the time, he and his wife Marty were contemplating a return to Florida.

“Darrell asked me if I was done with law enforcement, but I have learned to never say never,” McKenna said. “It’s hard to find anything better than this town and the people who live here. I grew up in central Florida and finding the connections you make with people like you do here is pretty rare.”

“I appreciate Joe’s candor and leadership abilities,” Crandall added. “Certainly we are lucky to have someone with his experience and intellect to join us on our leadership team.”