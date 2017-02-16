Duplex propane gas leak prompts HazMat response

MADAWASKA, Maine – One resident and one firefighter were transported by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent, Wednesday evening, Feb. 15, following a propane gas leak at a private residence on 19th Avenue.

According to Madawaska Fire Chief James Soucy, both individuals were released from the hospital shortly after. Soucy declined to name the firefighter and could not confirm the name of the resident.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Madawaska Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials response unit answered a call of a suspected gas leak at the duplex. Soucy subsequently called for additional fire department personnel and equipment.



Using a gas detection meter, firefighters recorded “bad levels” of gas in the occupied condo, according to Soucy. The other unit is unoccupied, Soucy said, but it was determined that a “loose fitting” in that apartment likely caused the leak.

Employees with Daigle Oil Company were called in to assist firefighters with ensuring the system was safe.

Soucy said it appeared several people were in the apartment when the leak occurred, but only one had symptoms of exposure and was transported. One firefighter also exhibited signs of having breathed in too much gas and was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters shut off the propane at the exterior tanks and ventilated the entire building, which is owned by Dave Morin. Fire department personnel left at approximately 10:30 p.m.

“The fire department went above and beyond to keep everyone safe,” Morin said Thursday. The building owner said residents were back in the condo unit by Thursday morning.

Soucy said methane gas also was detected in the unit. This mainly comes from sewer emissions, which can enter the home through blocked plumbing ventilation pipes on the roof. In winter months, accumulated and drifted snow can cover these pipes, he said.

“It’s important people look to keep those vents clear,” the fire chief said.

Soucy also commented that homeowners and residents should keep a path clear to any outside propane or oil tanks, not only for delivery companies but also for emergency services personnel who may need to access them.

The chief also reminded people to keep multiple exits from their homes clear of snow. If only a front or side door is kept clear, it limits the ability of residents to quickly leave an unsafe building.